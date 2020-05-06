Set your delivery address to see local pricing.
Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Sign In
Sign In
Home
Blog
FAQs
Support
Become a Brand Partner
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Sweepstakes Rules
Home
/
Wine
/
Rosé
Les Dauphins – Côtes du Rhône Reserve Rosé
|
750ml Bottle
From
$12.99
Check Availability
Set delivery address to see local pricing
If "Out of Stock"
Contact me
More By Les Dauphins
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.50
2 Reviews
3 years ago
It was sweet but not over powering
I ordered sweet bitch as well and could barely drink it. I hate wine that is too dry as well so this was perfect
Cyan B. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Not very strong taste
Pretty mild taste
Lauren M. -
Verified buyer
1