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Les Dauphins Côtes du Rhône Reserve Rosé 750ml Bottle

Les Dauphins – Côtes du Rhône Reserve Rosé

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.50

2 Reviews
  • 3 years ago

    It was sweet but not over powering

    I ordered sweet bitch as well and could barely drink it. I hate wine that is too dry as well so this was perfect
    Cyan B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Not very strong taste

    Pretty mild taste
    Lauren M. - Verified buyer