Decoy – Rosé

750ml Bottle From $ 18.49

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Our Decoy Rosé was inspired by the great rosés of Provence. Unlike many rosés, which are made as a byproduct of bleeding off juice from red wine fermentations, the grapes for this wine were specifically harvested at lower Brix to make a dry rosé. To further preserve the wine’s beautiful aromatics, pure fruit flavors and crisp refreshing mouthfeel, it was fermented entirely in stainless steel.