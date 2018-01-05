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Dear Rosé – Cotes de Provence Rosé
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
Nice crisp and refreshing!
Nice crisp and refreshing!
i’m a guy and even i like this rose.
i’m a guy and even i like this rose.
Very drinkable wine and great price point.
Very drinkable wine and great price point.
I don't normally drink this kind of wine but it was nothing like I'd expected it to be. #bravo
#1 Celebrity Numerologist Michelle Arbeau
I don't normally drink this kind of wine but it was nothing like I'd expected it to be. #bravo
#1 Celebrity Numerologist Michelle Arbeau
Perfect price point for the taste :)
Perfect price point for the taste :)