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Dear Rosé Cotes de Provence Rosé 750ml Bottle

Dear Rosé – Cotes de Provence Rosé

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews

  • Nice crisp and refreshing!

    Nice crisp and refreshing!
    DA
    Devin A.

  • i’m a guy and even i like this rose.

    i’m a guy and even i like this rose.
    SG
    Sam G.

  • Very drinkable wine and great price point.

    Very drinkable wine and great price point.
    KC
    Karen C.

  • I don't normally drink this kind of wine but it was nothing like I'd expected it to be. #bravo #1 Celebrity Numerologist Michelle Arbeau

    I don't normally drink this kind of wine but it was nothing like I'd expected it to be. #bravo #1 Celebrity Numerologist Michelle Arbeau
    MA
    Michelle A.

  • Perfect price point for the taste :)

    Perfect price point for the taste :)
    MI
    Michelle I.