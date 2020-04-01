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Conundrum Rosé 750ml Bottle

Conundrum – Rosé

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Crisp and light!

    I like this because it is not too sweet.
    Vanessa H. - Verified buyer