Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Chateau De Campuget Rosé 750ml Bottle

Chateau De Campuget – Rosé

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

France. Red fruit flavors with strawberries and cherries. Full bodied with a balanced finish. 14% ABV

More By Chateau De Campuget

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 5 months ago
    Brianna G. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 7 months ago
    Jamie B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 7 months ago
    Jamie B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 9 months ago
    Jamie B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 2 years ago

    Delish and light

    Delish and light
    Jennifer D. - Verified buyer