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Chateau De Campuget – Rosé
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France. Red fruit flavors with strawberries and cherries. Full bodied with a balanced finish. 14% ABV
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5 months ago
Brianna G. - Verified buyer
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7 months ago
Jamie B. - Verified buyer
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7 months ago
Jamie B. - Verified buyer
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9 months ago
Jamie B. - Verified buyer
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2 years ago
Delish and light
Delish and light
Jennifer D. - Verified buyer