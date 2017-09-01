Casas Patronales – Rosé Syrah

750ml Bottle From $ 17.49

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Clean with a pale pink color. The bouquet reveals fresh fruits dominated by strawberry, raspberry, black morello cherries and hints of violet. Smooth and succulent on the palate, where the acidity is in perfect balance with the fruit, and hints of blackberry and raspberry characterise a refreshing finish. Enjoy it as an aperitif with cheese, nonoily fish, salads, white meat and pasta with pesto sauce. Serve chilled.