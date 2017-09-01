Breezette – Rosé

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

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France. Breezette is the rosé wine that should be on every table on a hot summer day. A light, well-balanced, fruit forward rosé wine that is simple crisp, refreshing and thirst-quenching. It is rich with ripe exotic citrus fruits, like pineapple and red grapefruit, and has a hint of sea salt given the winery’s close proximity to the sea.