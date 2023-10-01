How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?

We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP. Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website