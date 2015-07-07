0
Te Kota Pinot Noir '08
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A truly fine New World Pinot Noir, the stylish '08 Te Kota haunts the palate with flavors of dried strawberries and mint; drinks smoothly.
Te Kairanga Pinot Noir '01
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
The '01 Te Kairanga Punot Noir is a supple, graceful red with plenty of juicy flavors, including earthy, gamy overtones to the basic cherry fruit, finishing with fine tannins.
Te Kairanga Sauvignon Blanc '02
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Another treat from New Zealand! Bright and refreshing flavors of apple, passionfruit and citrus finish crisply and cleanly. Just the wine for grilled fish or poultry.