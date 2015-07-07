Château Greysac
Médoc
750 ml
This deep ruby-garnet wine has fresh red berries, mingled with notes of cedar and spice, and a lovely palate of red fruit, with full, rich flavors balanced by silky tannins.
This deep ruby-garnet wine has fresh red berries, mingled with notes of cedar and spice, and a lovely palate of red fruit, with full, rich flavors balanced by silky tannins.
France. Flavors of raspberry, cherry, and citrus fruits. Fresh and round with a tangy finish. 12% ABV
92 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '00 Ch Kirwan shows attractive plum and berry character with hints of mineral; full-bodied, with a solid core of fruit and very refined tannins; very, very silky.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A wine with lots of charm; the tasty and flavorful '00 Ch Fonreaud makes a bold statement for this extraodinary vintage; layered and beautiful; lots here to like!
93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The 98 Grand Mayne is black in color, with spice, coffee and tobacco aromas. Full bodied and thick, with loads of fruit and velevety tannins.
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '00 Ch Gazin has hints of caramel intermixed with black cherry, mineral, and licorice notes; full-bodied, attractive, ripe; firmly structured; plenty of depth and weight.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '01 Ch d'Aiguile is very well-made, with black licorice, berry and violet aromas and flavors. Full-bodied, with a solid core of silky tannins and a long finish; impressive.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Juicy red; Plenty of tobacco, berry and currant character in the '00 Chateau d'Armailhac; medium-bodied, with fine tannins and a long finish.
Whispering Angel Rosé has been described as Dense and rich with lovely texture, Chewy and mouthwatering, and The Cool thing you have to drink. Made from a variety of grapes grown in the Château d'esclans vineyards, this soft, flavor
Rosé is for celebrating, and Miraval is no exception. A beautiful light pink color, this wine has aromas of fresh fruit, wild strawberry, and stone fruit. A beautiful blend of red and white with refreshing acidity, and delicate floral touches.
Shows a little sweetness on the palate and in the finish. Displays a fine balance of sugar and acidity.
Ch Ste Michelle Pinot Gris has a peach bouquet and good minerality.
The Chateau Ste Michelle Dry Rose is fresh, light, and crisp; fine fruit flavors flow onto the palate.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST #18 TOP 100 BEST BUYS. The '12 Ch Ste Michelle Sauvignon Blanc is a lovely, fresh, almost exuberant Sauvignon Blanc. Bracing and textural with good varietal character.
The Ch Ste Michelle Gewurztraminer exhibits spice and core fruit flavors; slightly sweet on the palate, crisp in the finish.
Californian. With aromas of red-cherry, strawberry, and black tea mix to make a juicy palate in which the fruit flavors mix with allspice. 14.7% ABV
Rose is about the trendiest thing going in the wine world. Bright red fruit aromatics, crystalline purity with a dry, clean finish. A nice alternative to any lighter, dry white wine. BP MW
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A brisk Cotes de Blaye, the '01 Ch Gigault, a blend of 85% Merlot and 15% Cabernet Sauvignon, is a sassy red with lots of energy and persistence; enjoy with a spicy tri-tip.
A beautiful blend of Syrah, Cinsault and Grenache; bright and refreshing Rose from Provence France; red berry; cherry; spice flavors on the palate with a very crisp finish; pair with grilled shrimp.
Côtes de Provence, France. Aromatic and fine with dominant citrus notes. Acid balance is perfect bringing both freshness and the necessary tension to the wines, but without providing aggressive notes. The mouthfeel is also impressive, giving our wines a great doubled length of vivacity.
France. Big fruity aromas with a hint of vanilla on the palate. 12.5% ABV
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine Bordeaux Superieur, the slightly rustic '06 Costes du Ch Ferer-Lambert is drinking nicely now; a nice choice with steak an fries.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Ch Meyney has aromas of currant and fresh flowers follow through to a medium-to-full body, with chewy tannins and a slightly woody finish, but the fruit comes through.
89-91 WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Talbot is quite impressive for this vintage; raisiny, almost jammy undertone and interesting coffee and wood character; full bodied and chewy on the finish.
93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Ch Kirwan has loads of coffee, blackberry and cigar box aromas, turning to crushed blackberry; full-bodied; an aftertaste of vanilla, blackberry and espresso.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '03 Ch Fonbadet has lots of roasted fruit, jam and currant aromas; full-bodied and very chewy with loads of tannins; mouthpuckering; very extracted.
Nose of violet, spices and torrefaction. This wine of a great richness, true to tradition of the appellation, along with time will gain even more complexity and elegance.
The wine delivers a pretty red dress, a nose of red fruits; attack is clear, the material is soft and dense. It offers a pleasant aftertaste and flowers.
Fresh notes of red berries with a hint of spearmint. Balanced and smooth on the palate, with flavors of raspberries and cherries.
Fruity and spicy notes; round and soft at the beginning with a nice aftertaste in the finish without agressiveness.
Loaded with balck fruits and spiced aromas; the palate is full and expressive, showing off ripe fruit with well intergratred tannins
93 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '10 La Tour du Pin is the sleeper of the vintage; loads of blueberry, black raspberry and boysenberry fruit; stunning opulence and freshness; a gorgeous wine; enjoy thru 2025
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '10 La Croix de Ducru offers ripe and enticing notes of mesquite, steeped plums; and light hints of blackberry and minerals; approchable soon, 2014 through 2024.
The Ch Thivin Cote de Brouilly is delicate and lively on the palate; full of red fruit flavors, light hint of flowers.
Inviting aromas of blackberry and spice followed by flavors of juicy fruit, sweet oak spice, and notes of mocha. This well-structured, blended wine has a pleasing, lingering finish.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Firm, richly dark wine from the Saint-Emillion satellite village of Lussac, with chocolate and coffee flavor, layers of wood and spice; it is packed with plum and cherry fruits
The Ch St Jean Cabernet has red fruit and dried herbs in its aromas and flavors; medium bodied; soft tannins in the finish.
#5 TOP 100 2012, 96 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '09 Ch Guiraud Sauternes has a vibrant aroma of toasted coconut; core of green fig, papaya, Cavaillon melon and honey; stunning richness and mouthfeel.
90 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Chateau Puygueraud is a beautifully fleshy wine; loads of licorice, spring flowers, graphite and black fruits; fleshier and more concentrated than usual; great value.
SILVER MEDAL LA Intl Wine Comp (2012 vintage). Exhibits black fruit, red currants, and sweet earth flavors; pert and quite expressive on the palate; savory herbs and minerals in the finish.
Plush, quite floral bouquet with sweet vanilla extract interlacing the ripe black cherry and plum fruit; very good definition on the palate; lots of fruit extraction yet balanced on the finish.
A great value from Montange-St. Emilion; dark to ruby color; notes of minerals, sweet earth and cassis aromas; full-bodied with plenty of ripe fruit flavors; moderate tannins and a balanced finish.
92 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. A classy, elegant effort that has upside potential, the 2010 Ethos is a beautifully done 100% Cabernet..an elegant, pure feel on the palate.
96 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '09 Beaucastel Chateauneuf-du-Pape is packed with dark cocoa, mesquite, tobacco and roasted fig; pure cassis and plum fruit flavors; long finish with vanilla bean notes.
90 PTS SMART BUYS, WINE SPECTATOR. The '09 Ch Caronne Ste Gemme offers a dark, plush feel, with roasted fig and warm currant preserves notes flowing over dark tobacco and bittersweet cocoa flavors.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '09 Echo de Lynch Bages has sleek black currant and fig fruit; laced with graphite, tobacco and roasted cedar notes; long, iron-driven finish.
#6 TOP 100 2012, 95 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '09 Ch Leoville-Barton has notes of fresh plum, warm blackberry sauce, bittersweet ganache and roasted apple wood notes; long and tarry to the finish.
95 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Ch Grand-Puy-Lacoste is dense ruby/purple with hints of spring flowers, crushed rocks, black currants, cedar and earth; precise and elegant; very concentrated; velvety.
90 PTS INTERNATIONAL WINE CELLAR. The '08 Ch Roc de Cambes has black raspberry with strong torrefaction notes of mocha, smoke, coffee and chocolate; lush, mouthfilling; lingering mocha flavor.
85-88 PTS STEPHEN TANZER. The '07 Ch Sociando Mallet nose hints at currant, licorice, mint and fresh herbs; supple, sweet and spicy, with moderate ripeness and complexity.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Ch Haut-Brion has beautiful sweetness of fruit on the nose, with floral and ripe plum undertones; very aromatic and subtle; fine tannins and a delicate fruit finish.
95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Ch Rieussec has wonderful, evocative orange marmalade and ginger that flavors play around this rich wine; intense sweetness, ripe apricots and spice.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Rich and concentrated but not over-the-top, the charming '05 Reserve de Leoville-Barton shows just how pretty and refined this appellation can be; drinks well now; can age nicely.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. This is pretty fine white Bordeaux, the '0 Ch Ducasse offers fine ripe melon fruit and a nice supple palate; this wine delivers from start to finish.
92-94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Ch Lascombes has lots of very ripe fruit with blackberries and licorice; full bodied, with chewy tannins; starts slowly, but grows on the palate; long.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. One of the vintage's greatest surprises, the active '05 Marquis de Calon serves up excellent rustic, red fruit flavors that sail nicely on the palate; drinks exceptionally well.
A wonderful Cru Bourgeois from St Estephe; the '04 offers dark plums; spice with just a nuance of sweet oak; a solid wine with ripe tannins and a youthful finish. A great value from Bordeaux.
91-93 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '06 Ch Clerc Milon exhibits notes of espresso roast, chocolate, cedar, and copious amounts of black currant fruit; pure, rich, layered, intense effort
90 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The '09 Chateau Marsau is comprised of 100% Merlot; full bodied, with wonderful blueberry, vanilla and blackberry flavors; velvety tanins and a long finish.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The 2000 Blason de L'Evangile has extremely attractive raspberry & plum aromas that follow through to a medium bodied palate, with fine tannins and a delicious finish.
87-89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Loaded with precious red currant aromas and flavors, the pert '05 Ch Camensac exhibts a zesty palate of fresh fruit flavors; lasting and cleansing in the aftertaste.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine example of a well-made, old-style St Emilion, the '02 Ch Puy Blanquet starts with nice aromatics followed by a well-textured, smooth palate; pleasing earthiness in the end.
97 PTS, HIGHLY RECOMMENDED, WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Ch Rauzan-Segla has very beautiful aromas of crushed berry, flowers, currant and Indian spices follow through to a full body; extremely polished.
97 PTS, HIGHLY RECOMMENDED, WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Ch Malescot-St.-Exupery exhibits blackberry, mineral, currant and dark chocolate; full and velvety, with lots of fruit and chewy tannins.
93 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '05 Ch Barde Haut exhibits a sweet bouquet of licorice, black cherries, blackberries, oak, and licorice; medium to full-bodied, opulent, fleshy, and disarming.
87-89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Finely crafted and nicely balanced, the relatively rich '05 Ch Beaumont excels with exceedingly fresh fruit quality and excellent acidity; long and lively in the aftertaste.
#77, TOP 100 WINES, 94 PTS, WINE ENTHUSIAST 2008. The '05 Ch Lagrange is a dark, brooding wine; at this stage, seems to have closed up; the future looks promising; long aging potential here.
92 PTS, SMART BUY, WINE SPECTATOR. The '03 Ch Pibran has complex aromas of currants, spices and sweet tobacco with just a hint of cigar box; full-bodied, with masses of velvety tannins and rich fruit.
Ch Charmail deftly combines Merlot with Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc to produce a delicious, ripe fruited wine; drinks well.
89 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. The '02 Pagodes de Cos has a sweet nose of smoked herbs, black fruits, and meat in a fleshy, medium-bodied, spicy style meant for drinking over the next 10-12 years.
89 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '02 Ch d'Armailhac has notes of compost, black currants, espresso roast, and some soy; a relatively powerful and concentrated wine; big, bold, and rather aggressive.
90 PTS, SMART BUY, WINE SPECTATOR. The 06 St Cosme Cotes du Rhone has a layer of bacony toast guiding tar, black currant and fig flavors. Toast holds the upper hand now, but this red has solid depth.
Black licorice and spice aromas with hints of fresh berries; full bodied with loads of minerals; fine tannins and a long wild berry finish. A great valued bordeaux.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '00 Ch Larrivet Haut-Brion has very ripe fruit on the nose; full-bodied; with big chewy tannins; yet soft and luscious; best to serve after 2007.
Beautiful red cherry and floral aromas; the palate expresses ripe citrus, nectarine and berry flavors with a touch of spice. Great to serve wtih grilled seafood salad or fresh cheeses.
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The ruby, purple Ch Bellefont Belcier offers sweet, jammy black cherry fruit accompanied by notes of dried herbs, cedar, licorice, and spice box; excellent concentration.
88 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The well-made '00 offers a deep ruby/purple color as well as sweet black currant and cassis fruit; intertwined with fennel and underbrush characteristics; good ripeness.
91 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '00 is the finest Moulin St Georges ever produced; exuberant, rich, textured; aromas and flavors of creme de cassis and blueberry liqueur; sleeper of the vintage.
89-91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Aromas and flavors of lemon curd and dried apricots follow through to a medium body and a sweet finish; the '00 Ch Rieussec is one of the best Sauternes from '00.
88 PTS, BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. Chunky, forward fruit, a rush of blackberries & black cherries, introduces a full flavored '09 Ste Michelle Syrah that won't challenge you but will satisfy.
93 Points Wine & Spirits-Sweet lime and tangerine aromas with subtle mineral notes; mouth-watering acidity is beautifully balanced by flavorful Washington Riesling fruit.
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The lush '01 Forts de Latour exhibits a personality similar to its bigger sibling; aromas of smoke, earth, black currants, and notions of walnuts; round and generous.
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '01 Ch Les Ormes de Pez opens to some good plum fruit character and a light toasted oak undertone; medium body; good tannins; straightforward finish; spicy.
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '01 Ch Clos de L'Oratorie is a terrific sleeper value; has a rich nose of melted licorice, espresso roast, black currants; opulent, medium-bodied; fleshy, expansive.
91 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '01 Ch Branaire Ducru is a stylish, sexy concoction of raspberries, graphite, smoke, minerals, and flowers; sweet, concentrated fruit; stylish and well-constructed.
89 PTS STEPHEN TANZER. The '01 Ch Bahans Haut-Brion has raspberry, smoke, tobacco and roasted nuts on the nose; sweet, supple and fairly deep, with nicely integrated acids; lingering finish.
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The dense '00 Ch Rouget offers aromas and flavors of licorice, balsam wood, plums, black cherry liqueur, and red raspberries; lush, full-bodied; time to rediscover Rouget.
92-94 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. The '00 Ch Quinault L'Enclos is meticulously made, with no compromises; opaque purple color; glorious aromatics of crushed blackberries; terrific concentration and purity.
87-89 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '00 CH Prieure-Lichine exhibits a dense ruby/purple color along with a full, rich style with abundant fruit, glycerin, extract, and silky tannin.
89-91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Gorgeous. Blackberry, with toasted oakand berry; the '00 Fontenil is full-bodied, with lovely, silky tannins and a long, ripe fruit, berry aftertaste.
90-91 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. Chateau Faugeres has turned out an opaque black/purple-colored 2000 displaying aromas of ink, blackberry liqueur, licorice, and toasty oak; seamless, rich, full-bodied.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '00 La Chapelle de la Mission Haut-Brion is tight and solid, with tobacco, berry, chocolate and vanilla throughout; medium-bodied, with fine tannins and a delicious finish.
89-92 PTS WILFRED WONG. A substantial effort from the Margaux district of Bordeaux; Chateau Palmer's Alter Ego shows up with ripe black fruit flavors that are substantial and mouthfilling.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Slightly enriched and very appealing, the '98 Les Forts de Latour offers generous textures on the palate and pleasing flavors of black currents and pencil lead; drink now!
Soft and friendly, the '99 Ch de Puligny Montrachet Meursault expresses fine ripe peach, almond aromas and flavors; the wine's nice palate weight make it great for shellfish in subtle sauces.
Rich, rustic, and quite powerful, the '88 Pape Clement is an excellent example of a fine vintage in Pessac-Leognan.
88 PTS. WILFRED WONG! Soft, ripe & vibrant, this wine offers fine red currant flavors. A great Bordeaux value. Best served 2002-2008.
87 PTS STEPHEN TANZER. The '03 Clos de l'Oratoire has very ripe aroma of blueberry and blackberry liqueur; fat, lush and sweet, with an impression of low acidity; decent supporting minerality.
94 POINTS, WILFRED WONG, "The '95 Montelena Cabernet is their finest to date! Full of ripe, black fruit flavors, this cabernet packs excellent weight and persistence. Great for the cellar until 2015."
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '11 Ch Ste Michelle Cold Creek Vyd Chardonnay is racy and tight; sleek melding of citrus rind and flesh, apple and mineral-inflected acid; excellent concentration.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A blacked-fruited Beaujolais, the '01 Louis Jadot Ch des Jacques is a mature Moulin-a-Vent with complex flavors; creamy and fascinating to enjoy a cru Beaujolais of this maturity.
Ch de Trinquevedel exhibits aromas of ripe, red berries with notes of minerals and spice; a bright rose with loads of ripe, red fruit flavors and a crisp finish.
85 PTS WILFRED WONG. Soft and ready-to-enjoy, the red-fruited, minerally driven '02 Ch de Pez is a very good example of the apellation; pair with pan-seared lamb chops accented with fresh herbs.
92 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '02 Ch Magdelaine has blackberry, vanilla and cherry aromas follow through to a full-bodied palate, with silky tannins and a fresh finish; very pretty indeed.
90 PTS SMART BUY, WINE SPECTATOR. The '09 Ch Ste Michelle Canoe Ridge Merlot, shows dark berry, cherry and tobacco flavors; hints of violet lingering with supple texture on the finish.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Slight rustic and totally Old World, the well-balanced '06 Ch de la Chaize is a spot-on Brouilly; not fancy and international in style, this wine finishes quite smoothly.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Shows excellent typicity, the active and satistying '08 Ch de Paraza offers red fruit, with some chalk on the palate; bright and focused on the palate; soft tannins.
The Ch Ste Michelle Canoe Ridge Chardonnay, half aged n new French oak, is barrel forward with notes of char and caramel along with tropical fruit.
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '07 Ch Larose-Trintaudon is a soft wine, with tannins over easy; fresh fruits; rounded with flavors of rhubarb, black currants and red cherries to give freshness.
The Coudoulet de Beaucastel Red is a very pleasant Cotes du Rhone; bright and easy on the palate.
Exquisite black raspberry liqueur. Exciting and delicate taste, perfect for champagne kirs!
California. Flavors of cherries, strawberries, and blackberries with aromas of dark fruit, caramel, and coconut. 13% ABV
France. Nose is brimming with ripe red fruits and violet, underpinned by woody notes of vanilla and spice. Smooth finish with fine tannins. 13.5% ABV
France. Attractive toasty oak and smoke aromas on this robust, rustic red wine. 13.5% ABV
France. Merlot blend round wine with flavors of red berries. 13% ABV
California. Fragrant aromas carry from the nose to the palate of brambly berries and dark cherries.
California. Aromas and flavors of black fruit and roasted coffee with a hint of vanilla. 13% ABV
Napa Valley. A concentrated and persistent floral and green apple aroma with a medium body. 13.8% ABV
France. Tender and aromatic, with hints of red fruit and a slight smokiness. Flavors of fresh fruit, vanilla, and clove. 13% ABV
France. Expressive and elegant aromas of blackcurrants, complete with silky tannins. 12.5% ABV
France. Aromas of peach and pomegranate with a long orchard fruit finish. 14% ABV
Californian. Fills your mouth with hints of oak and spice, with a rich nose of pepper. 14.2% ABV
Flavors of fresh, tropical fruit and crisp, green apples, with depth and layers, leaving nutty, vanilla accents to join the lemon meringue finish. 13% ABV
Aromas of black cherry and tobacco leaf lead into a deep red with flavors of plum and stewed fruit and coffee. 12% ABV
88 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The nv Langlois-Chateau Brut Rose Cremant is a full-bodied and ripe sparkling rose; strong wild strawberry flavors; very fruity character; sense of structure.
Columbia Valley. Inviting aroma of honeyed fruit and floral notes. Sweet and rich flavors of lime, peach and apple. 12% ABV
Washington. Aromas of cherry, black pepper, and vanilla. Flavors of cranberry, cherry, and plum. 13% ABV
Washington. Bright and light sweetness with hints of crisp Macintosh apples. 13% ABV
A vibrant dry Rose that reveals wonderful peach, and candied citrus aromas; clean and refreshing on the palate; notes of cherry, melons and a touch of minerals in the finish
France. Red fruit flavors with strawberries and cherries. Full bodied with a balanced finish. 14% ABV
Californian. Inviting aromas of boysenberries, black cherry, and clove, dance with flavors of fresh berry and baking spice. 14.2% ABV
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Chateau de Sancerre Cuvee du Connetable has almond and candied lemon peel notes; plenty of life; lemon curd, straw and floral notes; long creamy finish.
France. This rich wine has ripe black currant flavors and good acidity. An attractive and fruity choice.
This is a classic Bordeaux, aged in oak barrels: dry yet appetizing with tangy fruit and lovely tannins. Deep violet with a fragrant nose of ripe plums, cherries and vanilla. Rich damson and mulberry flavours and a delicious lick of creamy oak.
Pleasing aromas and flavors of fresh watermelon, citrus, raspberry, birght cherry and rose petal. 12.8% ABV
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Light, tight and crisp; this dry style offers refreshing apple, pear and floral flavors; lingering quietly.
90 PTS #18 TOP 100 BEST BUYS WINE ENTHUSIAST. This is a lovely, fresh, almost exuberant Sauvignon Blanc. Bracing and textural, with good varietal character...loaded with fruit flavors.
Washington. Aromas of black cherry, leather, and spice with a smooth and sweet finish. 13% ABV
Firm tannins and concentrated black fruit flavors set this wine up for long-term aging. It has a solid core that gives it dryness at this young stage. But the bold blackberry fruit and acidity will come through to produce a generous, balanced wine. You can age this one.
France. This blend of 50% Grenache, 30% Syrah, 10% Carignan and 10% other blending grapes has a deep red colour with an exceptional bouquet of elegant red fruits with a spicy hint. The palate offers a powerful and generous offering of black cherry, currant and raspberry with cedar and spice on the finish. Pair with grilled red meat, wild game, venison and strong cheeses.
France. Perfect balance of fruit and tannins. Well blended. Very mellow, perfect for drinking right now.
France. Fruit forward wine with a beautiful aroma. A bit of sweetness. You can easily sip this one on its own or pair it with food - red meat pairs perfectly.
Bordeaux, France. On the nose you will get blackberries, blackcurrants, cherries, elderberry, licorice and spices. This wine will taste fruity and round, spicy, with silky tannins and a long and elegant finish.
Light bodied, elegant Margaux with medium body and soft, supple tannins. On the palate, juicy plums and blackberries with fairly short finish.
Dark red with ruby hue. Intense cherry, black currant bouquet with a touch of cocoa and licorice. Light attack, complex palate with black fruit, fine tannins. Long-lasting and expressive finale of black pepper and blackberry.
90PT Wine Spectator. The ripe layers of crushed blackberry, warm plum sauce and melted black licorice glide together, with hints of anise and fruitcake filling out the finish.
Washington. Fresh aromas of herbs and lavender with a beautiful floral note. Fresh and lively with bright fruit flavors and a lingering finish.
California. Bright and fragrant nose of lemon citrus, fresh peach, and fig fruit with subtle orange blossom notes. Vibrant and flavorful palate.
Compellingly good with nutty, marrowy and floral scents. Lush, full, soft and generous on the palate. Lean and tight with nice fruit and a delicate, long finish. A very good, scented rose.
It has a light, fragrant, floral bouquet that gently unfolds with touches of freshly tilled earth infusing the black fruit. The palate is medium-bodied with a lightly peppered opening. This is a little rustic, but nicely balanced with a crisp spicy finish that is classic in style.
The nose seems to revel in that Cabernet Sauvignon: sensual black fruit on the nose mixed with minerals and incense aromas. It offers knockout precision. The palate is medium-bodied with very fine tannin that are enveloped in pure black cherry fruit mixed with blueberry and even hints of orange rind.
The nose is well defined and focused, tensile blackberry and boysenberry fruit embroidered with fine minerality. The palate is medium-bodied with supple ripe tannin, saturated black cherry and raspberry fruit with a gentle, silky finish.
Superb molten gold appearance. The initial impression on the bouquet is of honey and wax, going on to display candied fruit, quince, and lime blossom nuances once the wine has been swirled in the glass. This Sauternes is wonderfully powerful on the palate with delicious fruit paste, quince, fig, and toasty flavors that continue into an elegant aftertaste. The finish rounds out the sensations of fullness and balance with richness and acidity.
A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Frand; soft aromas of black currants, spice and minerals; medium bodied with layers of dark fruits in the finish.
Ripe black fruit aromas are offset by notes of spice, leather, coffee and pepper; rich, intense fruit flavors are set in a firm yet ripe tannic structure with a complex finish.
92 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Black cherries, currants and cigar notes. Full-bodied and rich. Light tannins and well textured.
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Supple and ripe, displaying coffee and exotic spice overtones to dark berry flavors. Soft finish.
This single vineyard cabernet from the Canoe Ridge Vineyard shows the unique terroir of this site. Ripe red fruits balanced by firm herbaceous tannin and bright acidity in the finish.
Delicate nose of coffee and very ripe fruits. Fat and velvety tannins with a beautiful finish that is harmonious and fresh.
The Ch Haut-Colombier exhibits rustic, red currant and earthy flavors; good example of this appellation.
93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '03 Ch Suduiraut has intense aromas of pecan pie, dried apricot, apples and syrup; full-bodied, medium-sweet; dense mouthfeel of very ripe fruit; very, very impressive.
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '11 Ch Ste Michelle Indian Wells Cabernet is a medium-bodied, fruit-forward wine with inviting raspberry and cherry flavors are anchored with well-structured tannins.
Ch St Jean Sonoma County Cabernet shows red fruit flavors; smooth and layered on the palate; light tannins; tart fruit finish.
Appealing tropical fruit character typical of warm sites like the Wahluke Slope; ripe pineapple flavors and rich, creamy texture. Try it with scallops, scampi or pasta with rich sauces.
92 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '10 La Nerthe has the rare combination of unbridled power and freshness, minerality and abundant aromatics; delicious blueberry, boysenberry and black raspberry flavors.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Open-textured and appealing, with cherry and rhubarb flavors hinting at rose hip tea.
Chateau Ste Michelle Indian Wells Vineyard Merlot has ripe berry aromas and rich jammy flavors; soft tannins and an elegant structure; a beautiful pairing for roasted poultry entrees.
Ch St Jean Fume exhibits bright citrus and herbs; medium bodied and delicately textured on the palate; crisp and easy in the finish.
The Ch St Jean Robert Young Chardonnay offer a complex mix of r ipe core fruit and sweet oak; layered and textured on the palate; lush in the flavors.
Bordeaux. Concentrated and spicy, full tannins and delicious black plum fruits. Spice and toasty wood-aging flavors. 13% ABV
California. Aromas of fresh lemon and melon. Crisp palate with flavors of citrus, kiwi and notes of orange blossom.13.5 % ABV
Bordeaux. Complex aromas of ripe black fruits and roasted scents. Dense and tannic flavor. 13% ABV.
Bordeaux. Bouquet of truffles, violets and plums. Bodacious palate full of red fruits, structured with soft tannins. 13.5% ABV
France. Deeply colored, with plenty of blackberry and cassis fruit. Spice and cedar notes on the firm, long finish. 13% ABV
Southern France. Combines power and complex aromatic characters; candied fruits, notes of spices, currants and peppers. 13% ABV
Loaded with juicy red fruit and blueberry, complemented by notes of vanilla and toast. 13.4% ABV
Sonoma County. Stone and tropical fruit notes with a well balanced and elegant finish. 13.4% ABV
Bordeaux. Notes of vanilla and fresh red fruits. A fleshy mouth and smooth tannins accompany spices on the palate. 12.5% ABV