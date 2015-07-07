Ca’ del Baio
Ca' Momi Winery
Heartcraft Sparking White Wine
750 ml
Ca'Momi handcrafts this lively sparkling wine with passion, kindness, authenticity, integrity and obsessive quality to bring joy to your table. Adorned with a distinctive, bubbling lotus mandala; embodying constant rejuvenation & renewal; reflective of perseverance & purity. Granny Smith apple and lemon travel from nose to palate. Subtle, crisp pear and the irresistible fine bubbles play together gently at the finish.
Ca' Momi Winery
Heartcraft Chardonnay
750 ml
Pale golden sunbeams in the glass lend their light to a nose of delicate, juicy pear and soft ripened stone fruit. Beneath, the palette shines in a careful balanceof creaminess and food-friendly acidity. The finish derives from playful notes of tree-ripened citrus, apple and even tropical banana.
Ca' Momi Winery
Rosso
750 ml
This freestyle red blend rocks its own style without pretension or snobbishness. Aromas of ripe blueberries, subtle campfire smoke, and that blackberry patch down the road put summer vacation in your glass. Intense plum, blackberry pie, and toasty spice mingle on the palate, with moderate tannins providing structure and character through the lingering finish. This wine is rich but not soft, bold but not arrogant. It's California wine, demystified.
Ca' Momi Winery
Bianco
750 ml
88PTS Wine Enthusiast. This is a wine for the patio, the pool and the park. Its pretty gold color brightens any gathering with aromas of pears and fresh flowers bursting out of the glass. Light-bodied but soft and full of charm, the palate has apples, spiced poached pears, and delicate floral aromas that extend for days. Perfect for picnics al fresco, chips and dip, light seafood, and mild cheeses.
Ca' Momi Winery
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
This not-too-tannic melody of rich bramble & cassis integrate seamlessly into a subtle landscape of dark, sun-ripened berries, dusty earth & vintage leather. Smooth & supple across the tongue, making for the perfect accompaniment to a classic symphony or a playful springtime lilt.
Ca' Bella
Vino Rosso
750 ml
Get ready for a juicy, delicious red wine from the Lago di Merlo vineyards in Sonoma County, CA. This Northern Italian style blend marries equal parts Primitivo and Petite Sirah. Medium-bodied, this wine is invitingly sweet and earthy on the nose, with a fresh strawberry jamminess on on the palate. It finishes balanced with a smooth tannic structure and firm acidity. Perfect pairings include hard cheeses and roasted meats.
Ca' Momi Winery
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Deliciously light Pinot Noir from Nappa Valley. Wild strawberry and ripe blueberry flavors with undertones of the caramel sweetness of oak. Enjoy with ocean fish or herb-roasted pork.
Ca' Momi Winery
Rosso di Ca' Momi Blends
750 ml
The Rosso di Ca Momi brings California attitude back to California wine. Aromas of ripe blueberries, subtle campfire smoke & blackberry put summer vacation in your glass. Intense plum, blackberry pie and toasty spice mingle on the palate, with moderate tannins providing structure through the finish.
DSP CA 162 Hystix Lime Vodka
Flavored Vodka
750 ml
An infusion of real Malaysian limes grown in California. No sweetners or flavorings. Surprising, hugely aromatic, floral and fresh lime. "a potential mixing bonanza." - Paul Pacult's Spirits Journal.
Ca' Rome Barolo Rapet
Barolo
750 ml
Full-bodied, with a silky texture, intense flavors, perfectly balanced components, and sweet tannins and flavors.
CA'BOLANI SAUVIGNON
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Northern Italy is not widely known for Sauv Blanc, but it's actually commonly sold in Europe. It's light and bright, good minerally, very delicate, more subtle than most versions from New Zealand
Ca' Bolani
Estate Prosecco
750 ml
GOLD MEDAL WINNER at the Champagne and Sparkling Wine Championships 2014 - Prosecco fans must try this one!
Ca'Bolani
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
SILVER MEDAL Critics Challenge Wine Comp. A classic northern Italian Pinot Grigio, the aromatics are beautiful, crisp, fragrant with a zesty acidity to keep the palate fresh.
Ca' Vittoria Prosecco
Brut Champagne/Sparkling
750 ml
A delicate balance of citrus flavors; and wild flowers; light and creamy on the palate with just a hint of minerals; medium bodied with a burst of lemon-lime on the finsih.
Ca' del Vispo Vernaccia '05
750 ml
The Ca' del Vispo Vernaccia di San Gimignano is a medium bodied white with a trace of hazelnut in the finish.
Ca' del Vispo Chianti Senesi '05
750 ml
The Ca' del Vispo Chianti Colli Senesi is a light to medium bodied red that drinks well upon release.
Ca' Montini Pinot Grigio
Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris
750 ml
Fresh, clean, and dry, the Ca' Montini is a well-made, solid example of Pinot Grigio.
Ca' del Solo Barbera
750 ml
85 PTS WILFRED WONG A true example of Barbera, the '98 Ca' del Solo offers a lively, tart fruit personality that is also found in Piemonte; an excellent dinner wine accompaniment to risotto.
Ca' del Solo
750 ml
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. With an Old World spin, the leathery '06 Ca' del Sangiovese stays its flavors between black fruit and licorice; rewarding on the palate for those want it all.
Ca' del Solo Moscato del Solo '02
Dessert Wine Fortified/Dessert
750 ml
A gustatory delight, the Ca' del Solo Moscato is a fresh, lively, aromatic blend of three different Muscat varietals; made from the Piemontese model, this is the perfect choice for summer fruits.
Ca' del Solo Il Pescatore
750 ml
87 PTS WILFRED WONG A refreshing wine, combining pinot menunier, sauvignon blanc, riesling, rousanne, pinot blanc, marsanne, and a little bit of chardonay; attractive citrus, floral and apple flavor.s
Ca' Momi Winery
Merlot
750 ml
13.9% ABV.
Ca' Momi Winery
Napa Valley Red Blend
750 ml
California. Dry, light-bodied rich in flavor. Aromas of fig, caramelized sugar, and chocolate. Flavors of berries and coffee. 13.5% ABV
Ca' Momi Winery
Red Wine
750 ml
It's ripe with bright strawberry and raspberry flavor, a velvety rock star texture, and full-mouth feel. 13.5% ABV