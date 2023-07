Maplewood Brewery – Son of Juice Hazy IPA

4 Cans From $ 12.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Bursting with notes of tropical fruit, Son of Juice features loads of Mosaic, Simcoe and Nugget hops. Pilsner malt and oats lend to a soft body and touch of haze, making for a juicy, low-bitter IPA.