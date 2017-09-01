White Claw Hard Seltzer – Variety Pack No. 2

24 Cans 12 oz

Discover a wave of pure, crisp refreshment with White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack No.2. Crafted with quality ingredients, White Claw® Hard Seltzer is made from a blend of seltzer water, gluten-free alcohol, and a hint of fruit flavor. Variety Pack No.2 includes four refreshing flavors for everyone to enjoy with classic Lemon, refreshing Watermelon, zesty Tangerine, and White Claw’s new, top-requested flavor: Passionfruit. Each 12oz can contains 100 calories, 5% alcohol, and 2g carbs, making them perfect to share in your finest moments. They’re a great choice for backyard barbecues, sitting on the patio or porch, or entertaining family and friends at home. Please drink responsibly. 21+.