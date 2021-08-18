Deliver ASAP to
Michelob Ultra

Beer / Variety Pack

Michelob Ultra – Organic Seltzer Variety Pack

Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer is USDA-Organic certified and delivers a clean and pure liquid that is as real as it tastes! Made from the finest ingredients, the Signature Collection variety pack, Spicy Pineapple, Cucumber Lime & Peach Pear, is gluten free and contains unexpectedly refreshing flavors that are perfect for any occasion.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 1 year ago

    Best seltzer out there

    If you like something not as sweet and heavy then this is your seltzer. Super light but gets the job done and the flavors are all great. None of that picking through the pack to get to the good flavor BS. They’re all great.
    Philip . - Verified buyer