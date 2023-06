Left Hand Brewing – Mixed Variety Pack

12 Cans 12 oz From $ 21.48 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Three each of four great beers, will usually include: Milk Stout, Extrovert IPA, Sawtooth Ale, and Travelin' Light. Each quarter, Travelin' Light may switch to one of our seasonals, package will say.