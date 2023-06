Golden Road Brewing – Wolf Pack IPA Variety Pack

12 Cans 12 oz From $ 20.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Drink Wolf Pup Session IPA to experience a classic session IPA with a light body, tropical fruit, and citrus. Enjoy Hazy Pup IPA, a Hazy, low-cal riff on our Wolf Pup Session IPA. Tip back Passion Wolf Hazy IPA, a passion fruit IPA with lots of strawberry, tropical fruit, and citrus flavors. Totally crushable!