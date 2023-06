Funky Buddha Brewery – Hard Seltzer Variety Pack

12 Cans 12 oz From $ 18.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Funky Buddha Premium Hard Seltzer has a crisp, clean taste. This spiked seltzer comes in four gluten-free, natural flavors, including Blood Orange, Pink Grapefruit, Key Lime Cherry, and Mango Guava.