Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Corona Refresca

More By Corona

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / Variety Pack

Corona Refresca – Spiked Variety Pack

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

This Corona Refresca Flavored Mexican Malt Beverage Variety Pack features premium spiked refreshers that deliver the taste of the tropics from Mexico to you, with vibrant and refreshing natural fruit flavors of Passionfruit Lime, Guava Lime and Coconut Lime.

More By Corona

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Carlos N. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Great

    AMAzing taste
    Edwin R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    So smooth and taste

    Hard to find
    Eriberto A. - Verified buyer