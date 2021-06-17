Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Bud Light Seltzer

More By Bud Light

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / Variety Pack

Bud Light Seltzer – Variety Pack

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Introducing Bud Light Seltzer: An easy drinking hard seltzer with a hint of delicious fruit flavor. We make our hard seltzer with a 5-step filtration process made to deliver the most refreshing taste possible.

More By Bud Light

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    I ordered 2 packs:)

    I ordered 2 packs:)
    Jaymes L. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Quite expensive

    Limited options and can’t chose the store. Let me chose the store.
    Andrew V. - Verified buyer