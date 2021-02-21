Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Bon and Viv Spiked Seltzer

More By Bon And Viv

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / Variety Pack

Bon and Viv Spiked Seltzer – Variety Pack

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Refreshing hard seltzer brewed with purified water. Contains: Berry, Citrus, Flavored, Grapefruit.

More By Bon And Viv

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.50

4 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Light bubbly not sweet and refreshing

    Best seltzer
    Alexandria G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Basic but not the worst

    Tried for the first time and it wasn’t a total disappointment but it’s not the best.
    Dustin G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago
    Cheaper than White Claws and almost as good
    Martin . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Better than paying $14 for a six pack o’ claws

    Tastes good 2
    Ramsey . - Verified buyer