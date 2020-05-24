Tecate – Mexican Lager
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
A well balanced bright golden lager beer with a malt crisp flavor, low to medium bitterness that finishes clean. Born on the western bicultural borderland of Baja California, Mexico, TECATE® embodies the unapologetic energy of Mexican-Americans in the USA. We are still proudly brewed in our namesake town of Tecate using the same high-quality recipe since 1944. Tecate Original is a full-bodied lager with a refreshing crisp malt flavor and a pleasant aftertaste – the way a Mexican cerveza should be.
More By Tecate
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 3 years ago
YumIt’s refreshing and deliciousStacy T. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Yum.Mexican beer.Virginia T. - Verified buyer