Samuel Adams – Winter Lager

6 Bottles From $ 6.99

12 oz Bottle From $ 12.99

12 Cans From $ 22.48 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Sam Adams Winter Lager is brewed with winter spices such as orange zest, cinnamon, and ginger for spicy complexity. This rich and hearty dark brew is one of the finer pleasures of a winter evening.