Samuel Adams – Boston Lager

91 PTS ALL ABOUT BEER. Bright amber hue. Floral, piney, and citrus aromas of Hallertau Mittelfreuh hops, balance roasty caramel and toffee, malt notes. Medium bodied with a crisp hop finish.