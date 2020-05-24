Rolling Rock – Extra Pale

16 oz Can From $ 2.19

25 oz From $ 2.39

4 Cans 16 oz From $ 4.19

6 Cans From $ 4.99

6 Cans 16 oz From $ 5.87

6 Bottles From $ 5.99

12 Bottles From $ 7.49

12 Cans From $ 8.49

18 Cans From $ 12.99

30 Cans 12 oz From $ 14.99

24 Cans 12 oz From $ 20.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The mysterious "33" on the distinctive green bottle has been the subject of much speculation; is it for 1933, the year prohibition ended? Or the number of letters in the text? Or something else?