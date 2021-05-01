Deliver ASAP to
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial – Mexican Lager

Modelo Especial is the best selling canned beer in Mexico, despite also being sold in adorable little glass bottles. This crisp, light Mexican lager faintly sweet corn-malt flavor that compliments traditional Mexican food like guacamole too well, pretty much anything actually. Guacamole is delicious and so is Modelo Especial!

  • 2 years ago

    Love it

    Love the taste
    Juan L. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Cold and a great flavor ready to enjoy good times

    I love it
    Juan L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great Flavor

    Nice buzz after a few beers :)
    Runette D. - Verified buyer