Modelo Especial – Mexican Lager

Modelo Especial is the best selling canned beer in Mexico, despite also being sold in adorable little glass bottles. This crisp, light Mexican lager faintly sweet corn-malt flavor that compliments traditional Mexican food like guacamole too well, pretty much anything actually. Guacamole is delicious and so is Modelo Especial!

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.90

10 Reviews
  • 6 days ago

    Great taste!

    Because!
    Mark R. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago
    Reid G. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago
    Ruben J. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago
    Joe T. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago
    Tyler H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yummm

    Great drink
    Tamika M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    My favorite beer

    Good when you want to listen to Chalino Sánchez!
    Erik M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    A

    A
    Jake W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Good
    Erik M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Awesome

    Great service
    Fred L. - Verified buyer