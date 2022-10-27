Modelo Especial – Mexican Lager

Deliver ASAP to
Crisp, light Mexican lager faintly sweet corn-malt flavor that compliments well, pretty much anything actually.

  • 8 months ago
    Chris R. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Elizabeth G. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 2 years ago

    Saved the day!

    Convenient, reliable & fast! Love this app!
    Casi B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great Mexican beer

    Goes with anything. Right for any occasion.
    John A. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Easy, Chill & Refreshing

    Light enough to day drink and great for BBQs, parties and general sipping
    Damian G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth and refreshing

    One of my favorite beverages. Hits the spot on a warm day. Highly recommend.
    Mike M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good Service

    Thank you for the quick delivery.
    Jimbo M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great!!!

    A++++
    Felipe S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Perfection

    Yes!!
    Leah-Vail S. - Verified buyer

  • This app is amazing, my orders always get delivered on time, the driver's are very cool and my beer always cold.

    RR
    Raul R.

  • a bit pricy on this site though.

    RR
    Robert R.

  • I don't know how you guys get your alcohol so cold but everytime I've received it, it is the perfect drinking temperature! Everything went smoothly. A+

    EP
    Evelyn P.