Modelo Especial – Mexican Lager
Crisp, light Mexican lager faintly sweet corn-malt flavor that compliments well, pretty much anything actually.
- 8 months agoChris R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoElizabeth G. - Verified buyer""
- 2 years ago
Saved the day!Convenient, reliable & fast! Love this app!Casi B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great Mexican beerGoes with anything. Right for any occasion.John A. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Easy, Chill & RefreshingLight enough to day drink and great for BBQs, parties and general sippingDamian G. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth and refreshingOne of my favorite beverages. Hits the spot on a warm day. Highly recommend.Mike M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good ServiceThank you for the quick delivery.Jimbo M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great!!!A++++Felipe S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
PerfectionYes!!Leah-Vail S. - Verified buyer
This app is amazing, my orders always get delivered on time, the driver's are very cool and my beer always cold.This app is amazing, my orders always get delivered on time, the driver's are very cool and my beer always cold.RRRaul R.
a bit pricy on this site though.a bit pricy on this site though.RRRobert R.
I don't know how you guys get your alcohol so cold but everytime I've received it, it is the perfect drinking temperature! Everything went smoothly. A+I don't know how you guys get your alcohol so cold but everytime I've received it, it is the perfect drinking temperature! Everything went smoothly. A+EPEvelyn P.