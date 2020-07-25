Guinness – Blonde American Lager

Complex and flavorful, light, floral and alive with citrus, Guinness Baltimore Blonde is a golden, lively beer with a crisp refreshing finish. It’s the coming together of vibrant flavors, of character drawn from both sides of the pond. Guinness Baltimore Blonde is made with an all-malt recipe and only the finest ingredients from North America, including aromatic hops from the Pacific Northwest and is fermented with Guinness yeast from Dublin.



At our Guinness Open Gate brewery in Baltimore, MD, we’re combining over 260 years of Irish brewing expertise with modern American beer creativity. Guinness flavor and Guinness quality, brewed and packaged by our experienced American brewing team.