Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Corona Familiar

More By Corona

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / Lager

Corona Familiar – Mexican Lager

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Corona Familiar's smooth crisp taste with a fruity-honey aroma offers the perfect balance between hops and malt.

More By Corona

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 9 months ago
    Fabián L. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 9 months ago
    Cynthia . - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Service is really good
    Saul C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great service! Thank you

    Great way to get your alcohol without leaving the house
    Enrique F. - Verified buyer