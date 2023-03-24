Corona Extra – Mexican Lager
Why be basic when you could be Extra? Corona Extra is a staple at everything from summer beach parties to everyday occasions. This pilsner style Mexican beer has starts sweet and finishes citrusy, with hints of lemon and ginger. Best served with a fresh wedge of lime, and sipped under an umbrella on the beach.
14 Reviews
Great tasteAwesome taste all aroundJonathan . - Verified buyer
Awesome beerGreat tastingJonathan . - Verified buyer
Love itIts just good specially aith lime tajin or just lime and saltJennifer O. - Verified buyer
Regular tasteI am not sure what to say it’s the same taste everywhereNour C. - Verified buyer
YumFast n EasyTyler R. - Verified buyer
Feels Like The BeachFizzy, light, good with lime + tajinLauren E. - Verified buyer