Corona Extra – Mexican Lager

Why be basic when you could be Extra? Corona Extra is a staple at everything from summer beach parties to everyday occasions. This pilsner style Mexican beer has starts sweet and finishes citrusy, with hints of lemon and ginger. Best served with a fresh wedge of lime, and sipped under an umbrella on the beach.

  • 3 months ago
    John A. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago
    John A. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago
    Adrian R. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago
    linda E. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great taste

    Awesome taste all around
    Jonathan . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Awesome beer

    Great tasting
    Jonathan . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Love it

    Its just good specially aith lime tajin or just lime and salt
    Jennifer O. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Regular taste

    I am not sure what to say it’s the same taste everywhere
    Nour C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yum

    Fast n Easy
    Tyler R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Feels Like The Beach

    Fizzy, light, good with lime + tajin
    Lauren E. - Verified buyer