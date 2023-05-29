Corona Extra – Mexican Lager

12 oz Can From $ 2.16

16 oz Can From $ 2.99

24 oz bottle From $ 3.68

24 oz Can From $ 3.68

24 oz Can From $ 4.59

32 oz Bottle From $ 4.99

6 bottles 7 oz From $ 6.59

6 Bottles 12 oz From $ 9.59

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 9.99

12 bottles 12 oz From $ 15.99

12 Cans 12 oz From $ 15.99

12 Cans 12 oz From $ 19.49

18 bottles 12 oz From $ 21.49

18 Cans 12 oz From $ 21.49

24 bottles 12 oz From $ 23.49

24 Cans 12 oz From $ 28.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Why be basic when you could be extra? Corona Extra is #1 selling imported beer in the U.S., and the non-official beer of every Mexican restaurant you've ever been to. It's light, zesty flavor goes great with fine Mexican cuisine served from a truck, bu