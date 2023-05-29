Corona Extra – Mexican Lager
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Why be basic when you could be extra? Corona Extra is #1 selling imported beer in the U.S., and the non-official beer of every Mexican restaurant you've ever been to. It's light, zesty flavor goes great with fine Mexican cuisine served from a truck, bu
More By Corona
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 1 month agosteve t. - Verified buyer""
- 3 years ago
DopeDopeMaxwell H. - Verified buyer