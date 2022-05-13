Coors – Banquet Beer
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Brewed using only 100% Rocky Mountain water & ingredients like high country Moravian barley, to malting in-house to ensure consistency from grain to glass.
More By Coors
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 1 year agoMichael V. - Verified buyer""
- 3 years ago
Amazing! Just ordered my beer and waited for the delivery.Because what’s better than not having to wait in line at the grocery store or anything. Just order your drinks and wait at home.David C. - Verified buyer