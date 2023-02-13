Budweiser – American Lager

Deliver ASAP to
Budweiser. The King of Beers. The Great American Lager. Synonymous with beer itself, and revered by frogs and clydesdale horses alike. First introduced in 1876, this medium-bodied, full-flavored beer is downright iconic. Pairs well with literally any food or occasion. This Bud's for you!

  • 4 months ago
    Salik A. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 5 months ago

    Expensive

    Just benefits when your too drunk to drive or walk
    Juan G. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 6 months ago

    Gold

    Amazing
    Alex L. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 9 months ago

    Great

    It should be a 18 pack available
    Rod L. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 10 months ago
    Juan G. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Danielle W. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Xan S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 2 years ago

    Beer. Is good

    Beer is good try it. Or else....!!
    Gabriel P. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Cold

    On time and cold
    Robin R. - Verified buyer