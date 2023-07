Bohemia – Mexican Lager

Bright and golden, this is a robust Pilsner style beer that has been created using only the highest quality ingredients from around the world and a fine selection of hops that are sourced from the Czech Republic. The hops provide a strong, bitter taste as well as an irresistible herbal aroma. Its full body is so complex that it can be compared to a fine wine.