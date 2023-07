Revolver Brewing – Blood and Honey American Ale

19.2 oz Can From $ 3.99

6 Bottles From $ 10.59

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 10.99

12 Bottles 12 oz From $ 14.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Deep golden ale made with two row barley and wheat. Finished with Blood Orange zest, Fall Creek Farms Honey and other spices. 7% ABV.