Pizza Port Brewing – Chronic: Amber Ale

Historically brewed with hemp seeds, Chronic Ale has been a staple at Pizza Port for over a decade! This mellow amber ale is the most popular beer in all of their pub locations as it agrees with everyone’s palate and goes great with pizza. Liberty hops give this beer its flavor and nose.