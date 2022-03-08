New Belgium Brewing – Fat Tire Amber Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Fat Tire Amber is the easy-drinking Amber Ale born in Colorado from New Belgium Brewing Company, a certified B-Corp. After nearly three decades of striving to reduce our impact, we are proud to produce America's first certified carbon neutral beer. Learn more at www.DrinkFatTire.com
More By New Belgium Brewing
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 1 year agoBazooka J. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
My favorite beerGreat beerJames C. - Verified buyer