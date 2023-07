Latitude 33 Brewing – Blonde Cartel Golden Ale

6 Cans From $ 13.99

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 14.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This Blonde Ale is perfectly balanced with the perfect amount of bitterness. At first, you'll experience a floral hop character, then a slightly biscuit-like malt flavor.