Lagunitas Brewing – Little Sumpin' Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
American IPA. Aromas of mango and honey with a sweet passion fruit taste. 7.5% ABV
More By Lagunitas Brewing
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
4 Reviews
- 1 year ago
GreatAwesomeArmando G. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
YumSuperior ipaSusan . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
The tits nipple.Biggest bang for your buck.Susan . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great all aroundBest tasteRoland M. - Verified buyer