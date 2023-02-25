Deliver ASAP to
Lagunitas Brewing

Beer / Ale

Lagunitas Brewing – Little Sumpin' Ale

Hops, hops hops. We get it. We're ready for a little sumpin' different, and Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Sumpin' Ale us exactly that. Sumpin' Ale is an American IPA that starts with strongman and honey aromas. This truly unique filtered pale wheat ale has bold passion fruit flavors, and a smooth, silky body. Great for sipping all by itself.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

13 Reviews
  • 4 months ago
    Philene L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Vera J. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Homer A. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Scott C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Fire

    So fire
    Caitlyn W. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Favorite IPA

    Smooth IPA with hints of fruit
    Nick Z. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    It is hoppy but smooth

    Not for lite weights
    Lawrence . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great stuff.

    You have to just go for it
    Albert A. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Blown away with the app ease of use and service

    I was amazed that the order was delivered within 30 min or ordering
    Sandeep K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    So good

    Refreshing
    Pat P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Nice

    Nice
    Naomi G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 days ago

    Best beer bang for your buck

    Quality ale, high ABV
    Charity R. - Verified buyer

  • You will never go wrong with lil sumpins+sum friends

    You will never go wrong with lil sumpins+sum friends
    AM
    Ana M.