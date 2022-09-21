Deliver ASAP to
Firestone Walker Brewing

Firestone Walker Brewing – 805

A light, refreshing blonde ale created for the laid back California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.

  • 9 months ago
    Henry F. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago

    flame

    flame
    kathleen j. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Not too dark or light, but just right.

    Jeff S. - Verified buyer
    Jeff S. - Verified buyer