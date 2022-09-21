Firestone Walker Brewing – 805
A light, refreshing blonde ale created for the laid back California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.
- 9 months agoHenry F. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
flameflamekathleen j. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Not too dark or light, but just right.Not too dark or light, but just right.Jeff S. - Verified buyer