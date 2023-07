Coronado Brewing – Stem to Stern Batch No 1 Hoppy Red Ale

This exploration starts with Denali balanced by a firm malt backbone. We dry-hop with 2lbs per barrel for an intensely aromatic blend of pineapple, apricot, and citrus with a lingering spicy finish.