Bell's Brewery – Oberon Ale
1
American Wheat Ale Brewed with Saaz Hops, Spicy and Fruity. Oberon is the color and scent of a sunny afternoon. A perfect beer to enjoy year round in the Arizona climate.
5.00
1 Review
Michigan beer in the California sun. I mean, that's basically the 2018 equivalent of E = MC^2. I love it.Michigan beer in the California sun. I mean, that's basically the 2018 equivalent of E = MC^2. I love it.KCKurt C.