BarrelHouse Brewing – Sunny Daze Blonde Ale

6 Bottles 12 oz From $ 13.99

6 Bottles From $ 13.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The perfect ale for sunny California days, we crafted this delicious blonde with clementine oranges and fresh local orange blossom honey. Grab a bottle of Sunny Daze and venture off the beaten path.