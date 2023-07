Anderson Valley Brewing – Summer Solstice Ale

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 9.99

6 Bottles From $ 12.14

6 Cans From $ 12.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Summer Solstice is a slightly sweet, malty session beer with a creamy mouth feel and clean finish. With hints of caramel in the nose and a touch of spice.