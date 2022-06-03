North Coast Brewing – Old Rasputin Imperial Stout
California. Packed with flavor, bitterness, and big and bold aromas. Flavors of chocolate on the tongue. 9% ABV
- 1 year agoMatt T. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
drop bourbon in itdo itDaniel M. - Verified buyer""
Best Stout beer .. I've had so far..Best Stout beer .. I've had so far..SKSainath K.