Guinness – Draught Stout
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
With 250 years of Guinness history in every smooth, satisfying
drop, this stout beer needs little in the way of introduction.
Our revolutionary, nitrogenating widget delivers the rich smooth
head and the sweetness of the malt perfectly balanced with the
bitterness of the hops. At home. Every time.
Perfect with food. Or without. Guinness Draught is an ideal
accompaniment to good friends and fun times.
Just chill. Open. Pour at 45 degrees.
Enjoy.